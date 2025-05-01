Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
In the context of conic sections, a “completely flat ellipse” corresponds to a degenerate case where the minor axis shrinks to 0 (so while ). Using the ellipse eccentricity formula with , what is the eccentricity of this completely flat ellipse?
Recall the formula for the eccentricity of an ellipse: \(e = \frac{c}{a}\), where \(a\) is the semi-major axis and \(c\) is the distance from the center to a focus.
Use the relationship between \(a\), \(b\), and \(c\): \(c^2 = a^2 - b^2\). This relates the semi-major axis \(a\), the semi-minor axis \(b\), and the focal distance \(c\).
Since the ellipse is completely flat, the minor axis shrinks to zero, so set \(b = 0\) in the equation \(c^2 = a^2 - b^2\) to get \(c^2 = a^2\).
Take the square root of both sides to find \(c = a\) (considering \(a > 0\)).
Substitute \(c = a\) back into the eccentricity formula \(e = \frac{c}{a}\) to find \(e = \frac{a}{a} = 1\), which means the eccentricity of a completely flat ellipse is 1.
