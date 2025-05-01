- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
Ellipses: Standard Form: Videos & Practice Problems
Ellipses: Standard Form Practice Problems
Work out the standard form of the ellipse equation, given the following conditions.
Vertices: (0, - 9) and (0, 9)
Passes through the point: (12, 3)
Find the equation of the ellipse with the following properties. Express your answer in standard form.
Major axis vertical length = 14; length of minor axis = 6; center: (-1, 2)
The graph of the ellipse is given below. Find its standard equation and the coordinates of the foci.
The blue ellipse shown in the figure is defined by x2/36 + y2/81 = 1. Determine the equation of the two circles.
Given a horizontal ellipse with a semi-major axis of 5 and a semi-minor axis of 3, what is its equation?
Given a vertical ellipse with a semi-major axis of 6 and a semi-minor axis of 4, what is its equation?
For an ellipse centered at the origin with a semi-major axis of 7 and a semi-minor axis of 4, what are the coordinates of the vertices?
For an ellipse with a semi-major axis of 10 and a semi-minor axis of 6, what is the distance to the foci from the center?
What is the equation of an ellipse centered at (3, -2) with a semi-major axis of 6 and a semi-minor axis of 4?
For an ellipse centered at (2, -3) with a semi-major axis of 7 and a semi-minor axis of 5, what are the coordinates of the foci?
How does the presence of semi-major and semi-minor axes affect the shape of an ellipse compared to a circle?
What is the equation of a horizontal ellipse with a semi-major axis of 8 and a semi-minor axis of 5?
What is the equation of a vertical ellipse with a semi-major axis of 9 and a semi-minor axis of 4?