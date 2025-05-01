Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
An ellipse is given in standard form by . Which lines are the directrices of the ellipse?
A
B
C
D
1
Identify the standard form of the ellipse given: \(\frac{x^{2}}{25} + \frac{y^{2}}{9} = 1\). Here, \(a^{2} = 25\) and \(b^{2} = 9\). Since \(a^{2} > b^{2}\), the major axis is along the x-axis.
Calculate \(a\) and \(b\) by taking the square roots: \(a = \sqrt{25} = 5\) and \(b = \sqrt{9} = 3\).
Find the focal distance \(c\) using the relationship \(c^{2} = a^{2} - b^{2}\). Substitute the values to get \(c^{2} = 25 - 9\).
Calculate the eccentricity \(e\) of the ellipse using \(e = \frac{c}{a}\). This value will be used to find the directrices.
Write the equations of the directrices, which are vertical lines for an ellipse with a horizontal major axis, given by \(x = \pm \frac{a}{e}\). Substitute the values of \(a\) and \(e\) to express the directrices.
