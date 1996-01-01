Skip to main content
1. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Worksheet
Algebraic Expressions, Mathematical Models, and Real Numbers
Exponents and Scientific Notation
Radicals and Rational Exponents
Polynomials
Factoring Polynomials
Rational Expressions
Equations
Models and Applications
Linear Inequalities and Absolute Value Inequalities
2. Functions and Graphs
Worksheet
Graphs and Graphing Utilities
Basics of Functions and Their Graphs
More on Functions and Their Graphs
Linear Functions and Slope
More on Slope
Transformations of Functions
Combinations of Functions, Composite Functions
Inverse Functions
Distance and Midpoint Formulas, Circles
Modeling with Functions
3. Polynomial and Rational Functions
Worksheet
Complex Numbers
Quadratic Functions
Polynomial Functions and Their Graphs
Dividing Polynomials, Remainder and Factor Theorems
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
Rational Functions and Their Graphs
Polynomial and Rational Inequalities
Modeling Using Variation
4. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Worksheet
Exponential Functions
Logarithmic Functions
Properties of Logarithms
Exponential and Logarithmic Equations
Exponential Growth and Decay, Modeling Data
5. Trigonometric Functions
Worksheet
Angles and Radian Measure
Trigonometric Functions: The Unit Circle
Right Triangle Trigonometry
Trigonometric Functions of Any Angle
Graphs of Sine and Cosine Functions
Graphs of Other Trigonometric Functions
Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Applications of Trigonometric Functions
6. Analytic Trigonometry
Worksheet
Verifying Trigonometric Identities
Sum and Difference Formulas
Double-Angle, Power-Reducing, and Half-Angle Formulas
Product-to-Sum and Sum-to-Product Formulas
Trigonometric Equations
7. Additional Topics in Trigonometry
Worksheet
The Law of Sines
The Law of Cosines
Polar Coordinates
Graphs of Polar Equations
Complex Numbers in Polar Form, DeMoivre's Theorem
Vectors
The Dot Product
8. Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Worksheet
Systems of Linear Equations in Two Variables
Systems of Linear Equations in Three Variables
Partial Fractions
Systems of Nonlinear Equations in Two Variables
Systems of Inequalities
Linear Programming
9. Matrices and Determinants
Worksheet
Matrix Solutions to Linear Systems
Inconsistent and Dependent Systems and Their Applications
Matrix Operations and Their Applications
Multiplicative Inverses of Matrices and Matrix Equations
Determinants and Cramer's Rule
10. Conic Sections and Analytic Geometry
Worksheet
The Ellipse
The Hyperbola
The Parabola
Rotation of Axes
Parametric Equations
Conic Sections in Polar Coordinates
11. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Worksheet
Sequences and Summation Notation
Arithmetic Sequences
Geometric Sequences and Series
Mathematical Induction
The Binomial Theorem
Counting Principles, Permutations, and Combinations
Probability
12. Introduction to Calculus
Worksheet
Finding Limits Using Tables and Graphs
Finding Limits Using Properties of Limits
Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Derivatives
Find the Dot Product of Two Vectors
+2
Additional 2 creators.
Learn with other creators
01:58
Dot Product of Vectors From a Graph
Mathispower4u
77
01:21
Dot Product & Angle Between Vectors
ProfRobBob
57
02:07
Dot Product: Find Angle Between Two Vectors, Another Example
patrickJMT
96
01:49
Finding the dot product of two vectors
Brian McLogan
49
13:34
Calculus 3 - The Dot Product
The Organic Chemistry Tutor
59
Showing 5 of 5 videos
More videos (0)
Find the Angle Between Two Vectors
+1
Additional 1 creators.
Learn with other creators
01:49
Finding the dot product of two vectors
Brian McLogan
66
1
03:26
How to find the angle between two vectors and dot product
Brian McLogan
47
01:21
Dot Product & Angle Between Vectors
ProfRobBob
57
01:46
Angle Between 2 Vectors (Formula)
Mario's Math Tutoring
56
02:07
Dot Product: Find Angle Between Two Vectors, Another Example
patrickJMT
96
Showing 5 of 5 videos
More videos (0)
Use the Dot Product to Determine if Two Vectors Are Orthogonal
+2
Additional 2 creators.
Learn with other creators
01:58
Dot Product of Vectors From a Graph
Mathispower4u
77
02:06
Dot product of two vectors
MrStewart
137
04:22
Orthogonal Vectors
rootmath
123
06:57
Orthogonal, parallel or neither (vectors)
Krista King
67
00:49
Learn how to determine if two vectors are parallel, orthogonal or neither
Brian McLogan
67
Showing 5 of 5 videos
More videos (0)
Find the Projection of a Vector onto Another Vector
+4
Additional 4 creators.
Learn with other creators
04:08
Finding Projection Vectors and Orthogonal Sums
MATH OMG
71
03:21
Orthogonal Projections - Scalar and Vector Projections
patrickJMT
62
04:57
Projection of U onto V
Allan J Wager
60
06:09
Vector Projections & Orthogonal Components
The Organic Chemistry Tutor
128
07:11
Vector Math - Projection of u onto v
Mr. G's Mathematics
43
05:45
How to Find the Projection of u Onto v and the Vector Component of u Orthogonal to v (2 dimensions)
The Math Sorcerer
87
08:50
Vector Projection Application - Rolling Cart
Firefly Lectures
97
Showing 7 of 7 videos
More videos (0)
Express a Vector as the Sum of Two Orthogonal Vectors
+3
Additional 3 creators.
Learn with other creators
09:46
Writing a Vector F as the Sum of One Vector along v and One Vector Orthogonal to v
Brenda Edmonds
46
05:13
Resolving a Vector into Perpendicular Components
turksvids
105
04:08
Finding Projection Vectors and Orthogonal Sums
MATH OMG
71
05:45
How to Find the Projection of u Onto v and the Vector Component of u Orthogonal to v (2 dimensions)
The Math Sorcerer
87
04:44
Decomposing a Vector into Two Orthogonal Vectors (Vector Projection)
Study Force
129
06:09
Vector Projections & Orthogonal Components
The Organic Chemistry Tutor
128
Showing 6 of 6 videos
More videos (0)
Compute Work
+1
Additional 1 creators.
Learn with other creators
02:54
Vector Applications: Force and Work
Mathispower4u
72
08:06
Calculating Work with Vectors
Spiffy Math
57
05:47
Calculating Work with Angles
Glenn Dyson
43
06:51
Weight of an Object in Equilibrium Given Tension
patrickJMT
70