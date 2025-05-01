- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
Dot Product: Videos & Practice Problems
Dot Product Practice Problems
Two vectors a and b are given. Determine the dot products a ⋅ b and a ⋅ a:
a = i + 29j, b = 15i + j
Two vectors a and b are given. Determine the dot products a ⋅ b and a ⋅ a:
a = -17i - 9j, b = -8i - 12j
Find a ⋅ b + a ⋅ c using the following vectors:
a = 9i - 4j, b = i + 5j, c = 8i + 3j
For the vectors, a and b, determine the angle between both vectors.
a = 6cos(7π/3)i +6sin(7π/3)j, b = 12cos(5π/2)i +12sin(5π/2)j
Assess whether a and b are parallel, orthogonal, or do not possess either property.
a = 17i -24j, b = 85i -120j
Assess whether a and b are parallel, orthogonal, or do not possess either property.
a = 6i +11j, b = 5i -(30/11)j
For the given vectors a and b, compute the scalar product followed by determining the angle between the two vectors. Round the angle to the nearest tenth of a degree.
a = 3i +17j, b = 21i -2j
Determine the projection of vector a onto vector b. Next, express vector a as vectors, a1 and a2, where a1 is parallel to vector b and a2 is perpendicular to vector b.
a = 12i +5j, b = 2i +6j
If the dot product of two vectors is zero, what can be concluded about the vectors?
Which of the following operations is used to calculate the dot product of two vectors?
Given vectors u and v with magnitudes |u| = 5, |v| = 3, and the angle between them is 60 degrees, calculate the dot product using the alternate formula.
Vectors a and b have magnitudes of 6 and 8, respectively, and their dot product is 24. What is the smallest angle between them?
Given vectors a = (1, 2) and b = (3, 4), calculate the dot product using both the component method and the magnitude-angle method. Are the results equivalent?
In a physics experiment, two forces represented by vectors F1 = (3, 4) and F2 = (5, -2) are applied to an object. Calculate the dot product and interpret its significance in terms of work done.