Given the parametric equations x = 4 cos ( t ) − 4 x=4\cos(t)-4 x=4cos(t)−4 and y = 4 sin ( t ) + 4 y=4\sin(t)+4 y=4sin(t)+4 for t t t ∈ \in [ 0 , 2 π ] [0, 2π] [0,2π], graph the corresponding curve. What is the rectangular equation of this curve?