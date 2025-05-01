- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
Graphing Parametric Equations: Videos & Practice Problems
Graphing Parametric Equations Practice Problems
Given the parametric equations x=4cos(t)−4 and y=4sin(t)+4 for t [0,2π], graph the corresponding curve. What is the rectangular equation of this curve?
Given the parametric equations x=4t+1 and y=2t−5 for t (−∞,∞), what is the rectangular equation that represents this curve? Graph the curve.
Given the parametric equations x=17cos(t) and y=17sin(t) for t [0,2π], graph the corresponding plane curve. What is the rectangular equation of this curve?
Given the parametric equations x=5cos(t) and y=2sin(t) for t [0,2π], graph the corresponding plane curve. What is the rectangular equation of this curve?
Given the parametric equations x(t) = 3t - 2 and y(t) = t^2 + 1, what are the coordinates for t = 2?
If you have the parametric equations x(t) = t^2 and y(t) = 2t, what shape does the graph form?
For the parametric equations x(t) = cos(t) and y(t) = sin(t), how do you indicate the direction of the curve?
Why is it important to include t values alongside corresponding coordinates on a parametric graph?
What is a key difference between graphing parametric equations and standard equations?
For the parametric equations x(t) = 4t - 1 and y(t) = t^2 + 2, what are the coordinates for t = 3?
What type of curve is formed by the parametric equations x(t) = t^2 - 4t and y(t) = 2t + 3?