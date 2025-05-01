Table of contents
- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
17. Graphing Complex Numbers
Polar Form of Complex Numbers
Polar Form of Complex Numbers: Videos & Practice Problems
Polar Form of Complex Numbers Practice Problems
20 problems
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Plot the given complex number on a graph and determine its absolute value.
z = 5 + 7i
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Plot the given complex number on a graph. Express the complex number in the polar form.
-2i
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Plot the given complex number on a graph. Express the complex number in the polar form.
-12 + 5i
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Express the given complex number in rectangular form. Write your answer in one decimal place, if necessary.
35(cos 250° + i sin 250°)
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
If a complex number is in the third quadrant, what adjustment should be made to the angle θ when converting to polar form?
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
A student calculated the angle for the complex number -3 + 3i as 45°. What is the correct angle and why?
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is the correct rectangular form of the polar complex number 4(cos(π/4) + i*sin(π/4))?