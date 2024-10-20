Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning41m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology33m
- 11. Personality48m
- 12. Social Psychology41m
3. Biological Psychology
The Cortical Forebrain
Multiple Choice
One treatment for severe epilepsy is to surgically sever the connection between the hemispheres of the cerebrum. What structure is severed in this procedure?
A
Corpus callosum.
B
Pons.
C
Cerebral cortex.
D
Midbrain.
