Okay, so now that we've covered those lobes more generally, let's go over some important regions within the lobes that you may need to know. Now, as you can see, we have the lobes of the brain kind of delineated here with these darker lines; we have our frontal lobe right in the front, the parietal lobe kind of in the top back, the occipital lobe right in the back of the brain, and then the temporal lobe kind of running along the temple or like the ear area. Alright, so we're going to begin in the parietal lobe. You guys may remember that the parietal lobe does a lot of sensory processing and so it contains our primary somatosensory cortex. Now we're actually going to go over this region in an upcoming video so you don't have to know what it does in detail yet, but sensory is right in the name, right?

So, you can probably guess it's going to be doing some sensory processing. So for now, just know that the primary somatosensory cortex is located in the parietal lobe. Alright, moving around to the back of the brain to the occipital lobe, you guys remember that the occipital lobe pretty much exclusively handles vision and so it should come as no surprise that it contains our primary visual cortex. This is basically the region of the brain where visual stimuli will go to get processed. So the occipital lobe, again, is just handling vision, though it has our primary visual cortex in it.

Alright, swinging around to our temporal lobe, you guys may remember that the temporal lobe handles auditory processing as well as language comprehension, and we have 2 regions that specialize in those two things. So first up here in purple we have our primary auditory cortex, and this is just the region of the brain where auditory stimuli go to get processed. So, you know, right now you are hearing sound waves. Those sound waves are my voice, and they're going right to that primary auditory cortex in order to process what that sound is, you know, distinguish it as a human voice, things like that. And then right next to that primary auditory cortex, we have this region here in yellow and that is Wernicke's area, and Wernicke's area is the region that is essential for language comprehension.

So I always like to think about how these kind of fit together very nicely. So you have that auditory stimuli coming in, getting processed, and then right next to that, assuming that that stimuli is human speech, it's going to be getting actually understood and comprehended right next door in Wernicke's area. So some people like to remember the phrase Wernicke tells you what you are hearing. They're kind of thinking about the W in what and the W in Wernicke's going together. So Wernicke's tells you what you are hearing.

Alright, so now moving back around to the front of the brain to our frontal lobe, we have a couple of important regions here. First up, we have our primary motor cortex located here in the frontal lobe depicted in red, and we're actually going to talk about this in an upcoming video as well. We ended up grouping together the motor and somatosensory cortices because they get talked about in a very similar way - you'll see what I mean in a few minutes - but motor means movement, right? So this is going to be doing some movement basically. So right next to that, we have this region here in orange, and this is Broca's area.

Broca's area is essential for speech production. And when I say speech production, I mean the actual, like, movement of your mouth, so the movement of your jaw, your tongue, your lips, in order to articulate speech. So I always like to think about how this region of the brain that helps to control the motor coordination of our mouth is right next to the motor cortex of our brain or the primary motor cortex of our brain. So that kind of goes together, and some people like to think about the phrase Broca's builds speech.

So, putting those ideas together, Broca's builds. If you are a Spanish speaker, this one's kind of easy to remember because Broca sounds a lot like boca or mouth, so you can think about how Broca's controls la boca. And then finally, we have this region here in green, and this is the prefrontal cortex. And prefrontal literally means as frontal as you can get. It's like the front tip of the brain, and the prefrontal cortex is super important.

This is what controls a lot of complex cognitive processing, so things like executive functions, working memory, self-control, logic, planning. We also see some integration of memory, knowledge, and emotion happening here. But the prefrontal cortex is very important for what sets us apart as human beings more generally, but also really it's what makes you you. A lot of your personality and who you are comes from the processing that occurs in your prefrontal cortex. Alright.

So like we talked about, some of these are pretty intuitive, like the visual cortex and auditory cortex. Some like Broca's area and Wernicke's area are a bit less intuitive, so we are going to have all of these memory tools laid out for you in that big summary sheet that is coming up at the end of this section, so stick around for that, and I will see you in our next video to talk about the motor and somatosensory cortices. Bye bye!