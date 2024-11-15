This video we're going to begin talking about the forebrain by going over the cerebrum. So the cerebrum is basically the entire upper portion of the brain, so it is the largest part of the brain making up about 80% of total brain mass. And the cerebrum consists of 2 hemispheres, the left hemisphere and the right hemisphere, and these hemispheres are connected by a bridge of fibers called the corpus callosum. So the corpus callosum basically relays information between the two hemispheres, so it allows those two hemispheres to communicate. So if you look at our image here, for this first one we're basically looking straight down at a brain.
So this is the front and this is the back and you can see this little kind of divide between the two sides of the brain. So over here on the left, we have, of course, the left hemisphere and then on the right we have the right hemisphere and you can see that nicely in our other image as well. This is called a coronal slice of the brain. Basically, if you kind of slice the brain right down like that and you can see that nice divide between the hemispheres there. So if you basically kind of peeled back the top layer of the brain, you would see these fibers running right through and on our coronal slice you can see it right here and that is our corpus callosum.
One really interesting phenomenon that we see in our cerebrum is something called hemispheric specialization, which is the phenomenon of each hemisphere being specialized for certain functions. So in general, for most people, not all but for most, the left hemisphere tends to be specialized for things like language and logical thinking, and the right hemisphere tends to be a bit more specialized for things like emotional thinking, creativity, art, and music. Although it is important to keep in mind that even while we do see hemispheric specialization, the 2 hemispheres of the brain are always communicating and kind of working in tandem, so just keep that in mind. And one other really cool phenomenon that we see in our cerebrum is something called contralateral control, and contra means opposite and lateral means side, so this literally means opposite side control. What we see is that each hemisphere actually controls the opposite side of the body.
So the left hemisphere is responsible for the sensation and movement of the right side of the body and vice versa, and we don't actually know why we have contralateral control, but we see it in most vertebrates, so mammals, birds, and even some fish species. So scientists think that it probably gave us some kind of evolutionary advantage but we're not exactly sure what that might have been, but it's very interesting regardless. Alright? So that is our introduction into the cerebrum and I will see you guys in our next video. Bye bye.