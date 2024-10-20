The kinesthetic sense involves
4. Sensation and Perception
Visual Anatomy
_____ pain is detected in the organs.
As many as 50 to 80 percent of people who have had amputations experience a condition called
When you close your eyes and raise your hand above your head, you know where your hand is because of
The _____ sense is the body process that is mostly to blame if you become dizzy after a long ride on a carousel at the amusement park.
While on active duty in the army, Chris was involved in a serious accident that led to the amputation of his leg. Though his leg is no longer there, Chris still reports feeling burning and tingling in his missing limb. Chris is most likely experiencing
During her flight to Chicago, Ariel's plane experienced severe turbulence. As a result, Ariel became sick to her stomach. Ariel's sickness may be best explained by
According to gate-control theory,
_____ can inhibit the transmission of pain signals in the brain.
Motion sickness can be explained by
There are two kinds of vestibular organs, the
The sense of pain can be diminished by
The body's reaction to dizziness with nausea is
One week ago Terry stepped on a nail while walking around barefoot in her yard. The spot where the skin was punctured still hurts, reminding her to take it easy on her foot. The soreness Terry is experiencing is known as _____ pain.
Cooking grease splatters John while he is making breakfast, and he quickly jumps away from the stove. The pain he experiences is best described as _____ pain.