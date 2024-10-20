Which mammals have the ability to hear frequencies up to 200,000 Hz?
4. Sensation and Perception
Visual Anatomy
- Multiple Choice327views
- Multiple Choice
People who have difficulty with their hearing are said to be either totally or partially315views
- Multiple Choice
Nerve hearing impairment can be helped with the use of360views
- Multiple Choice
What portion of the ear serves as a funnel for sound from the outside world?378views
- Multiple Choice
What is the common name for the taste receptor cells?632views
- Multiple Choice
The bumps on the tongue are called433views
- Multiple Choice
How many primary taste sensations have been identified by researchers?381views
- Multiple Choice
The cilia in the nose act most like676views
- Multiple Choice
When you smell an odor, which aspect of the substance that you are smelling actually enters your nose to create the sensation of smell?447views1rank
- Multiple Choice
While everyone else seemed to be enjoying the snack mix at the party, Nefeli was unable to eat it, noting that it was just 'too seasoned for my taste.' Based solely on her comment, one could probably assume that Nefeli338views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following foods would most likely produce a brothy, or umami, taste?449views1rank
- Multiple Choice
In 1996, Lindemann proposed a fifth primary receptor that detects which type of taste?362views
- Multiple Choice
Which is one of the five basic tastes?488views
- Multiple Choice
When you smell bread baking, the bread odor particles594views
- Multiple Choice
Which statement best explains how the sense of taste works?633views