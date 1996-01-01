4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Graphs of Tangent and Cotangent Functions
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the domain and range of the function given below.
g(x) = -6 csc (8x + π/2)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Domain: R - [(2nπ + π)]/16, where n is any integer; Range: (-∞, -6] U [6, ∞)
B
Domain: R- [(nπ/8)-(π/16)], where n is any integer; Range: (-∞, -6] U [6, ∞)
C
Domain: R - [(2nπ - π)]/16, where n is any integer; Range: (-∞, -1] U [1, ∞)
D
Domain: R - [(2nπ + π)]/16, where n is any integer; Range: (-∞, -1] U [1, ∞)