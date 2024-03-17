Law of Cosines Practice Problems
Find the missing side lengths and angles of the triangle. Express the lengths and angles in one decimal place.
Given the vertices of a triangle, determine the lengths of all its sides and measure all its angles. Round the side lengths and the angles to one decimal place.
A(- 2, 0), B(- 6, 5), C(4, - 2)
Find the solution for the following triangle given the measurement of one angle and two sides. If there is no possible triangle, indicate "no triangle," and if two triangles exist, solve each one. Round the resulting angle and side measurements to one decimal place.
C = 71°, a = 19, b = 9
Find the solution for the following triangle given the measurement of one angle and two sides. If there is no possible triangle, indicate "no triangle," and if two triangles exist, solve each one. Round the resulting angle and side measurements to one decimal place.
B = 143°, a = 13.9, c = 55.6
Calculate the area of the triangle provided the following side lengths. Express the result to two decimal places.
a = 11 inches, b = 18 inches, c = 23 inches
Using the law of cosines, calculate the measure of z given the following measurements for the oblique triangle XYZ. Round the answer to two decimal places.
Z = 87°, x = 11 ft, y = 17 ft
Calculate the area of the triangle provided the following side lengths. Express the result to two decimal places.
a = 19 ft, b = 19 ft, c = 19 ft
Find the missing side lengths and angles of the triangle. Express the lengths to one decimal place and the angle to the nearest degree.
p = 6, q = 9, r = 13
For the given triangle, determine the area of the triangle using Heron's formula and report the area rounded to the nearest square unit.
p = 21 feet, q = 16 feet, r = 6 feet
Find the missing side length and angles of the triangle. Express the length to one decimal place and the angle to the nearest degree.
Find the missing side length and angles of the triangle. Express the length to one decimal place and the angle to the nearest degree.
p = 9, q = 8, R = 72°
Find the missing side length and angles of the triangle. Express the length to one decimal place and the angle to the nearest degree.
q = 6, r = 2, P = 38°
Find the missing side length and angles of the triangle. Express the lengths to one decimal place and the angle to the nearest degree.
p = 7, r = 3, Q = 40°
Find the missing side length and angles of the triangle. Express the length to one decimal place and the angle to the nearest degree.
p = 9, r = 4, Q = 90°
Find the missing angles of the triangle. Express the angle to the nearest degree.
p = 4, q = 7, r = 10
Find the missing angles of the triangle. Express the angle to the nearest degree.
p = 24, q = 24, r = 24
Find the missing angles of the triangle. Express the angle to the nearest degree.
p = 24, q = 75, r = 58
For the given triangle, determine the area of the triangle using Heron's formula and report the area rounded to the nearest square unit.
p = 12 m, q = 12 m, r = 2 m
For the given triangle, determine the area of the triangle using Heron's formula and report the area rounded to the nearest square unit.
p = 24 cm, q = 15 cm, r = 11 cm
Let a triangle be labeled as PQR.
For the given measurements, find out if SAA, SAS, ASA, SSA, or SSS is given. Also, state the law which is suitable for solving the triangle.
P, Q, and r
Let a triangle be labeled as PQR.
For the given measurements, find out if SAA, SAS, ASA, SSA, or SSS is given. Also, state the law which is suitable for solving the triangle.
p, q, and R
Find the missing measurements of the triangle.
p = 64.5 yd, q = 52.3 yd, r = 47.2 yd
Find the missing measurements of the triangle.
P = 70° 20', q = 109 ft, r = 92.3 ft
Find the missing measurements of the triangle.
P = 128.3°, q = 7.54 cm, r = 9.30 cm
A pilot, flying a jet at an airspeed of 400 km/h, wants to fly maintaining a bearing of 307°. Determine the direction in which he should fly if the wind is blowing at 50 km/h on a bearing 220°. Also, find out the ground speed.
A swimming champion is swimming across a river at a bearing of 122°. If she swims at 10 mph in still water, determine the resulting speed and the bearing of the champion. The speed of the current in the river is 3 mph and it is coming from the east.