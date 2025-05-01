- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
Area of SAS & ASA Triangles: Videos & Practice Problems
Area of SAS & ASA Triangles Practice Problems
A triangular plot of land has sides of length 50 meters and 80 meters, with an included angle of 60 degrees. Calculate the area of the triangle.
Calculate the area of a triangle with a base of 10 cm and an angle of 30 degrees between the base and the height.
Given triangle ABC with sides AB = 7 cm, AC = 5 cm, and angle B = 45 degrees, which formula variation would you use to calculate the area?
If the side length c of a triangle is 12 cm and angle A is 30 degrees, calculate the height using the relationship h = c * sin(A).
In triangle ABC, angle A = 30 degrees, angle B = 60 degrees, and side a = 10 cm. First determine side b using the Law of Sines, then calculate the area.
In triangle XYZ, side x = 8 m, side y = 6 m, and angle Z = 45 degrees. Determine the area.
For triangle PQR with sides PQ = 9 cm, PR = 7 cm, and angle Q = 30 degrees, which area formula variation is appropriate?
In a triangle, the side opposite angle A measures 10 cm and angle A is 60 degrees. Calculate the height using h = c * sin(A).
In triangle DEF, angle D = 50 degrees, angle E = 70 degrees, and side d = 14 cm. Find side e using the Law of Sines.
In triangle JKL, angle J = 40 degrees, angle K = 50 degrees, and side j = 20 cm. Calculate the area after determining side k using the Law of Sines.