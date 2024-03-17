Dot Product Practice Problems
Two vectors a and b are given. Determine the dot products a ⋅ b and a ⋅ a:
a = i + 29j, b = 15i + j
Two vectors a and b are given. Determine the dot products a ⋅ b and a ⋅ a:
a = 11i - 3j, b = -10i - 8j
Two vectors a and b are given. Determine the dot products a ⋅ b and a ⋅ a:
a = -17i - 9j, b = -8i - 12j
Two vectors a and b are given. Determine the dot products a ⋅ b and a ⋅ a:
a = i, b = 18j
Find a ⋅ b + a ⋅ c using the following vectors:
a = 9i - 4j, b = i + 5j, c = 8i + 3j
Calculate the angle between the two vectors a and b. Express the angle in degrees and round it to one decimal place.
a = 10i - 3j, b = 8i + 12j
Calculate the angle between the two vectors a and b. Express the angle in degrees and round it to one decimal place.
a = -7i + 4j, b = 14i + -5j
Calculate the angle between the two vectors a and b. Express the angle in degrees and round it to one decimal place.
a = 8i, b = 9i + 6j
Determine the projection of vector a onto vector b. Next, express vector a as vectors, a1 and a2, where a1 is parallel to vector b and a2 is perpendicular to vector b.
a = 6i -7j, b = i -4j
Determine the projection of vector a onto vector b. Next, express vector a as vectors, a1 and a2, where a1 is parallel to vector b and a2 is perpendicular to vector b.
a = 11i -j, b = 3i +9j
Determine the projection of vector a onto vector b. Next, express vector a as vectors, a1 and a2, where a1 is parallel to vector b and a2 is perpendicular to vector b.
a = 27i +2j, b = 81i +6j
Determine the specified scalar using the given information.
a = 3i -8j, b = 2i +6j and c = -8j
2a⋅(5b -3c)
Determine the specified vector using the given information.
a = 3i -8j, b = 2i +6j and c = -8j
proja(b +c)
For the vectors, a and b, determine the angle between both vectors.
a = 6cos(7π/3)i +6sin(7π/3)j, b = 12cos(5π/2)i +12sin(5π/2)j
Assess whether a and b are parallel, orthogonal, or do not possess either property.
a = 17i -24j, b = 85i -120j
Assess whether a and b are parallel, orthogonal, or do not possess either property.
a = 17i -24j, b = 85i +120j
Assess whether a and b are parallel, orthogonal, or do not possess either property.
a = 6i +11j, b = 5i -(30/11)j
For the given vectors a and b, compute the scalar product followed by determining the angle between the two vectors. Round the angle to the nearest tenth of a degree.
a = 3i +17j, b = 21i -2j
Find out if a and b are orthogonal by finding the dot product.
a = 13i -j, b = 3i +39j
Determine the projection of vector a onto vector b. Next, express vector a as vectors, a1 and a2, where a1 is parallel to vector b and a2 is perpendicular to vector b.
a = 12i +5j, b = 2i +6j
Find the angle between the two vectors. Express the angle in degrees and round it to two decimal places.
〈7,12〉,〈−8,5〉
Find the angle between the two vectors. Express the angle in degrees and round it to two decimal places.
〈15,0〉,〈5,3〉
Find the angle between the two vectors. Express the angle in degrees and round it to two decimal places.
〈11,13〉,〈−11,14〉
Find the angle between the two vectors. Express the angle in degrees and round it to two decimal places.
12i+13j,7j
Find the angle between the two vectors. Express the angle in degrees and round it to two decimal places.
17i+17j,−7i−7j