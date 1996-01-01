- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
Cross Product: Videos & Practice Problems
Cross Product Practice Problems
Which of the following statements correctly describes the result of the cross product of two vectors?
How does the geometric meaning of the cross product differ from that of the dot product?
If vectors a and b lie in the xy-plane, what is the direction of their cross product a × b?
When organizing the components of vectors for a cross product, which row in the matrix typically contains the i, j, k unit vectors?
Given vectors a = (1, 2, 3) and b = (4, 5, 6), set up the matrix used to compute a × b.
Why is it necessary to repeat the i and j columns outside the matrix when using the cross product matrix method?
Which combination of components is used to calculate the k component in the cross product?
When calculating the j component of the cross product, which components are multiplied?
Calculate the cross product of a = (1, 2, 0) and b = (0, 1, 3). Express your answer in unit vector form.
Find the cross product of u = (0, 1, 2) and v = (3, 0, 1) and write the result in component form.
In which scenario is the cross product used to determine a physical quantity that is perpendicular to two vectors?
An engineer needs to find the direction of the magnetic force on a charged particle moving in a magnetic field. Which vector operation should they use and why?
Given vectors a = (2, -1, 3) and b = (0, 4, -2), use the matrix method to compute a × b and interpret the physical meaning if these represent position and force vectors.
Given vectors u = (1, 2, 3) and v = (4, 0, -1), calculate u × v and explain the significance of each component in the result.
A student claims that the cross product of two parallel vectors is a nonzero scalar. Evaluate this statement.