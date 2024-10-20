A vector's magnitude is ﻿ 8 8 8﻿ and it forms a ﻿ 120 ο 120^{\omicron} 120ο﻿ angle with the positive ﻿ x x x﻿-axis. How can this vector be represented in terms of ﻿ i \mathbf{i} i﻿ and ﻿ j \mathbf{j} j﻿?