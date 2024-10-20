Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
8. Vectors
Direction of a Vector
Direction of a Vector: Study with Video Lessons, Practice Problems & Examples
Direction of a Vector Practice Problems
5 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the magnitude and direction angle of the vector a given below. Express your answer to one decimal place.
a=12i−18j
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the magnitude and direction angle of the vector a given below. Express your answer to one decimal place.
a=(31i−17j)−(25i−17j)
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the given vector, calculate its magnitude and direction angle relative to the positive -axis. Express your answer to the nearest tenth, if required.
〈−17,−29〉
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the given vector, calculate its magnitude and direction angle. Express your answer to the nearest tenth, if required.
〈−16,63〉