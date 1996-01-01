4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Graphs of Tangent and Cotangent Functions
50PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the amplitude, period, and phase shift of the trigonometric function.
y = -14 sin (7x - 5)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Amplitude = 7, period = π/7, phase shift = 5/7 unit to the left
B
Amplitude = 7, period = π/7, phase shift = 7/5 units to the left
C
Amplitude = 14, period = 2π/7, phase shift = 5 units to the right
D
Amplitude = 14, period = 2π/7, phase shift = 5/7 unit to the right