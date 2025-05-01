Which trigonometric functions have a domain of ?
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Given a right triangle where is one of the angles, which of the following could be the measure of ?
Which right triangle contains an acute angle where the and of that angle are equal?
If = in a right triangle, what is the value of rounded to two decimal places?
If you know the radius of the circle and the measure of an angle in standard position, which trigonometric function gives the ratio of the length of the side opposite to the hypotenuse in a right triangle?
In circle , and are diameters. Arc measures . What is the measure of arc ?
Given a right triangle where angle has an opposite side of length , an adjacent side of length , and a hypotenuse of length , use the triangle to evaluate each function: , , and .
Which of the following statements is true about the tangent function in a right triangle?
Given the right triangle below, evaluate .
Given the right triangle below, evaluate .
If , find the values of the five other trigonometric functions. Rationalize the denominators if necessary.
If , find the values of the five other trigonometric functions. Rationalize the denominators if necessary.
Given the right triangle below, use the sine function to write a trigonometric expression for the missing angle .
Given the right triangle below, use the cosine function to write a trigonometric expression for the missing angle .
What is a positive value of A in the interval that will make the following statement true? Express the answer in four decimal places.