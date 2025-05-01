If one angle of a right triangle is such that , what is the measure of the other non-right angle in degrees?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is true about the tangent function in a right triangle?
A
The tangent of an angle is the ratio of the adjacent side to the opposite side:
B
The tangent of an angle is the ratio of the hypotenuse to the adjacent side:
C
The tangent of an angle is the ratio of the length of the side opposite the angle to the length of the side adjacent to the angle:
D
The tangent of an angle is the ratio of the hypotenuse to the opposite side:
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of the tangent function in a right triangle. Tangent of an angle \( \theta \) is defined as the ratio of the length of the side opposite to \( \theta \) to the length of the side adjacent to \( \theta \).
Express this relationship mathematically as: \( \tan(\theta) = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{adjacent}} \)
Understand that the hypotenuse is the longest side in a right triangle and is not used in the tangent ratio. Instead, it is used in sine and cosine ratios.
Review the incorrect options: - \( \tan(\theta) = \frac{\text{adjacent}}{\text{opposite}} \) reverses the ratio and is incorrect. - \( \tan(\theta) = \frac{\text{hypotenuse}}{\text{adjacent}} \) and \( \tan(\theta) = \frac{\text{hypotenuse}}{\text{opposite}} \) involve the hypotenuse, which is not part of the tangent definition.
Conclude that the correct statement is: \( \tan(\theta) = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{adjacent}} \)
Watch next
Master Introduction to Trigonometric Functions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
12
views
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle where the side adjacent to angle is units and the hypotenuse is units, what is the value of ?
9
views
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, if angle 1 is a right angle so , what is the measure of angle 2 if the third angle is ?
11
views
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, which of the following ratios represents the cosine of angle ?
12
views
Multiple Choice
Triangle is a right triangle with angles , , and . If angle is the right angle, which statement is true about the measures of angles and ?
10
views
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations