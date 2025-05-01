In a right triangle, if angle measures , what is the measure of angle ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
Which trigonometric functions have a domain of ?
A
The sine and cosine functions ( and )
B
The tangent and cotangent functions ( and )
C
The secant and cosecant functions ( and )
D
The inverse sine and inverse cosine functions ( and )
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the domain of a function is the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined.
Identify the domains of the basic trigonometric functions: sine (sin), cosine (cos), tangent (tan), cotangent (cot), secant (sec), and cosecant (csc). These functions typically have domains of all real numbers or all real numbers except where they are undefined (like tan and cot at certain points).
Understand that the inverse trigonometric functions, such as arcsin (inverse sine) and arccos (inverse cosine), have restricted domains because they reverse the original functions and must be one-to-one.
Recall that the domain of the inverse sine function, \(\arcsin(x)\), and the inverse cosine function, \(\arccos(x)\), is limited to the interval \([-1, 1]\) because sine and cosine values only range between -1 and 1.
Therefore, the trigonometric functions with domain \([-1, 1]\) are the inverse sine and inverse cosine functions, \(\arcsin\) and \(\arccos\).
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
9
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of right triangles, which of the following best describes when the function can be applied to relate a line and an arc?
8
views
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, if angle K measures and angle L measures , what is the measure of arc KL on the unit circle corresponding to angle K?
7
views
Multiple Choice
Triangle QRS is a right triangle with one angle measuring and another angle measuring . What is the measure of the third angle in degrees?
17
views
Multiple Choice
Triangle is rotated clockwise about the origin to form . If , what is the sine of angle ?
13
views
