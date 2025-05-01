Recall that in a right triangle, the sine of an acute angle \( \theta \) is defined as the ratio of the length of the side opposite \( \theta \) to the hypotenuse: \( \sin(\theta) = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{hypotenuse}} \). Similarly, the cosine of \( \theta \) is the ratio of the adjacent side to the hypotenuse: \( \cos(\theta) = \frac{\text{adjacent}}{\text{hypotenuse}} \).