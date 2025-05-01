If triangle is an acute triangle, then the measure of angle must be
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
Which right triangle contains an acute angle where the and of that angle are equal?
A
A right triangle with legs of equal length (an isosceles right triangle)
B
A right triangle with one leg twice as long as the other
C
A right triangle with a hypotenuse twice as long as one leg
D
A right triangle with angles °, °, and °
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that in a right triangle, the sine of an acute angle \( \theta \) is defined as the ratio of the length of the side opposite \( \theta \) to the hypotenuse: \( \sin(\theta) = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{hypotenuse}} \). Similarly, the cosine of \( \theta \) is the ratio of the adjacent side to the hypotenuse: \( \cos(\theta) = \frac{\text{adjacent}}{\text{hypotenuse}} \).
To find when \( \sin(\theta) = \cos(\theta) \), set the two ratios equal: \( \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{hypotenuse}} = \frac{\text{adjacent}}{\text{hypotenuse}} \). Since the hypotenuse is common and nonzero, this simplifies to \( \text{opposite} = \text{adjacent} \).
This equality means the two legs of the right triangle adjacent to the right angle must be of equal length, which characterizes an isosceles right triangle.
In an isosceles right triangle, the two acute angles are equal, each measuring \( 45^\circ \), because the angles must sum to \( 90^\circ \) (since the right angle is \( 90^\circ \)).
Therefore, the right triangle where \( \sin(\theta) = \cos(\theta) \) for an acute angle \( \theta \) is the one with legs of equal length, also known as an isosceles right triangle.
Related Practice
