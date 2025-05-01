Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
If you know the radius of the circle and the measure of an angle in standard position, which trigonometric function gives the ratio of the length of the side opposite to the hypotenuse in a right triangle?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definitions of the primary trigonometric functions in a right triangle with an angle \( \theta \):
The sine function is defined as the ratio of the length of the side opposite the angle \( \theta \) to the hypotenuse, expressed as \( \sin(\theta) = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{hypotenuse}} \).
The cosine function is the ratio of the adjacent side to the hypotenuse: \( \cos(\theta) = \frac{\text{adjacent}}{\text{hypotenuse}} \).
The tangent function is the ratio of the opposite side to the adjacent side: \( \tan(\theta) = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{adjacent}} \).
Since the problem asks for the ratio of the side opposite \( \theta \) to the hypotenuse, the trigonometric function that represents this ratio is \( \sin(\theta) \).
Watch next
Master Introduction to Trigonometric Functions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Textbook Question
Find the values of the six trigonometric functions for an angle in standard position having each given point on its terminal side. Rationalize denominators when applicable. (―8 , 15)
579
views
Textbook Question
Find the values of the six trigonometric functions for an angle in standard position having each given point on its terminal side. Rationalize denominators when applicable. (6√3 , ―6)
461
views
Textbook Question
An equation of the terminal side of an angle θ in standard position is given with a restriction on x. Sketch the least positive such angle θ , and find the values of the six trigonometric functions of θ . 12x + 5y = 0 , x ≥ 0 .
379
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of right triangles, what does the trigonometric function (often abbreviated as tg) of an angle represent?
12
views
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle where angle is the right angle, what is the measure of angle if angle is ?
18
views
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle with an angle of and a hypotenuse of length , which equation can be used to find the length of the side adjacent to the angle?
13
views
Multiple Choice
In right triangle , if angle is the right angle, side
15
views
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations