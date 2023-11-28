Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Circle The unit circle is a circle with a radius of one centered at the origin of a coordinate plane. It is fundamental in trigonometry as it provides a geometric representation of the sine, cosine, and tangent functions. The angles on the unit circle correspond to points on the circle, allowing for the determination of trigonometric values based on the coordinates of these points. Recommended video: 06:11 06:11 Introduction to the Unit Circle

Tangent Function The tangent function, defined as the ratio of the sine to the cosine (tan θ = sin θ / cos θ), represents the slope of the line formed by the angle θ in the unit circle. It is periodic with a period of π, meaning it repeats its values every π radians. Understanding the behavior of the tangent function is crucial for solving equations involving it, especially when determining angles in specific intervals. Recommended video: 5:43 5:43 Introduction to Tangent Graph