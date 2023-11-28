Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
3. Unit Circle
Defining the Unit Circle
Problem 3.71
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Find the exact value of s in the given interval that has the given circular function value.
[3π/2, 2π] ; tan s = -1
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Unit Circle
The unit circle is a circle with a radius of one centered at the origin of a coordinate plane. It is fundamental in trigonometry as it provides a geometric representation of the sine, cosine, and tangent functions. The angles on the unit circle correspond to points on the circle, allowing for the determination of trigonometric values based on the coordinates of these points.
Tangent Function
The tangent function, defined as the ratio of the sine to the cosine (tan θ = sin θ / cos θ), represents the slope of the line formed by the angle θ in the unit circle. It is periodic with a period of π, meaning it repeats its values every π radians. Understanding the behavior of the tangent function is crucial for solving equations involving it, especially when determining angles in specific intervals.
5:43
Introduction to Tangent Graph
Quadrants of the Unit Circle
The unit circle is divided into four quadrants, each corresponding to different signs of the sine, cosine, and tangent functions. In the third quadrant (from π to 3π/2), both sine and cosine are negative, making tangent positive. In the fourth quadrant (from 3π/2 to 2π), sine is negative and cosine is positive, resulting in a negative tangent. Recognizing the quadrant in which an angle lies is essential for determining the correct angle that satisfies a given trigonometric equation.
