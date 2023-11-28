Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
3. Unit Circle
Defining the Unit Circle
Problem 3.69
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Find the exact value of s in the given interval that has the given circular function value.
[π, 3π/2] ; tan s = √3
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Trigonometric Functions
Trigonometric functions, such as sine, cosine, and tangent, relate angles to ratios of sides in right triangles. The tangent function, specifically, is defined as the ratio of the opposite side to the adjacent side. Understanding these functions is crucial for solving problems involving angles and their corresponding values.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
Unit Circle
The unit circle is a circle with a radius of one centered at the origin of a coordinate plane. It provides a geometric representation of trigonometric functions, where the x-coordinate corresponds to cosine and the y-coordinate corresponds to sine. The angles measured in radians around the circle help determine the values of trigonometric functions for various angles.
Recommended video:
06:11
Introduction to the Unit Circle
Quadrants and Angle Values
The coordinate plane is divided into four quadrants, each affecting the signs of the trigonometric functions. For the interval [π, 3π/2], we are in the third quadrant, where the tangent function is positive. Recognizing the quadrant helps in determining the correct angle that satisfies the given trigonometric equation.
Recommended video:
6:36
Quadratic Formula
Watch next
Master Introduction to the Unit Circle with a bite sized video explanation from Callie RethmanStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice