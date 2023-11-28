Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Functions Trigonometric functions, such as sine, cosine, and tangent, relate angles to ratios of sides in right triangles. The tangent function, specifically, is defined as the ratio of the opposite side to the adjacent side. Understanding these functions is crucial for solving problems involving angles and their corresponding values. Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Unit Circle The unit circle is a circle with a radius of one centered at the origin of a coordinate plane. It provides a geometric representation of trigonometric functions, where the x-coordinate corresponds to cosine and the y-coordinate corresponds to sine. The angles measured in radians around the circle help determine the values of trigonometric functions for various angles. Recommended video: 06:11 06:11 Introduction to the Unit Circle