Amplitude Amplitude refers to the maximum distance a wave reaches from its central axis. In the context of trigonometric functions, it is typically associated with sine and cosine functions. However, for cosecant functions, which are the reciprocal of sine, the amplitude is not defined in the same way, as cosecant can take on values from negative to positive infinity. Recommended video: 5:05 5:05 Amplitude and Reflection of Sine and Cosine

Period The period of a trigonometric function is the length of one complete cycle of the wave. For the cosecant function, the period can be determined from the coefficient of x in the argument of the function. In this case, the period is calculated as 2π divided by the coefficient of x, which is 2, resulting in a period of π. Recommended video: 5:33 5:33 Period of Sine and Cosine Functions