Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amplitude Amplitude refers to the maximum distance a wave reaches from its central axis or equilibrium position. In trigonometric functions like sine and cosine, amplitude is a key feature, but for functions like cotangent, which do not oscillate above and below a central line, amplitude is not defined. Understanding amplitude is crucial for analyzing periodic functions. Recommended video: 5:05 5:05 Amplitude and Reflection of Sine and Cosine

Period The period of a trigonometric function is the length of one complete cycle of the wave. For the cotangent function, the standard period is π, but it can be altered by a coefficient in front of the variable. In the given function y = cot(x/2 + 3π/4), the period is determined by the coefficient of x, which in this case is 1/2, resulting in a period of 2π. Recommended video: 5:33 5:33 Period of Sine and Cosine Functions