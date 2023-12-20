Table of contents
4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Graphs of Tangent and Cotangent Functions
Problem 4.14
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = 2 sec(πx - 2π)
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Amplitude
Amplitude refers to the height of the wave from its midline to its peak. In the context of trigonometric functions like sine and cosine, it is the coefficient in front of the function. However, for secant functions, amplitude is not defined in the same way, as secant is the reciprocal of cosine and does not have a maximum or minimum value.
Period
The period of a trigonometric function is the distance along the x-axis over which the function completes one full cycle. For the secant function, the period can be determined from the coefficient of x in the argument of the function. In this case, the period is calculated as 2π divided by the coefficient of x, which is π, resulting in a period of 2.
Phase Shift
Phase shift refers to the horizontal shift of the graph of a function. It is determined by the constant added or subtracted from the variable inside the function. For the function y = 2 sec(πx - 2π), the phase shift can be found by setting the inside of the secant function equal to zero, leading to a shift of 2 units to the right.
