Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amplitude Amplitude refers to the height of the wave from its midline to its peak. In the context of trigonometric functions like sine and cosine, it is the coefficient in front of the function. However, for secant functions, amplitude is not defined in the same way, as secant is the reciprocal of cosine and does not have a maximum or minimum value. Recommended video: 5:05 5:05 Amplitude and Reflection of Sine and Cosine

Period The period of a trigonometric function is the distance along the x-axis over which the function completes one full cycle. For the secant function, the period can be determined from the coefficient of x in the argument of the function. In this case, the period is calculated as 2π divided by the coefficient of x, which is π, resulting in a period of 2. Recommended video: 5:33 5:33 Period of Sine and Cosine Functions