Amplitude In trigonometric functions, amplitude refers to the height of the wave from its midline to its peak. However, for the tangent function, amplitude is not defined as it does not have a maximum or minimum value; it extends infinitely in both directions. Instead, we focus on the vertical stretch or compression, which is determined by the coefficient in front of the function. Recommended video: 5:05 5:05 Amplitude and Reflection of Sine and Cosine

Period The period of a trigonometric function is the length of one complete cycle of the wave. For the tangent function, the period is calculated using the formula π divided by the coefficient of x in the argument. In this case, with a coefficient of 3, the period is π/3, indicating that the function repeats every π/3 units along the x-axis. Recommended video: 5:33 5:33 Period of Sine and Cosine Functions