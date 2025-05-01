Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = -½ cos (πx - π)
Determine an equation of the form y = a cos bx or y = a sin bx, where b > 0, for the given graph. See Example 6.
<IMAGE>
Graph each function over a two-period interval.
y = sin (x + π/4)
<IMAGE>
<IMAGE>
Determine the simplest form of an equation for each graph. Choose b > 0, and include no phase shifts.
<IMAGE>
<IMAGE>
Determine the simplest form of an equation for each graph. Choose b > 0, and include no phase shifts.
<IMAGE>
<IMAGE>
Graph each function over a one-period interval. See Example 3.
y = (3/2) sin [2(x + π/4)]
<IMAGE>
Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = -4 sin(2x - π)
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = 2 sin 2x
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The graph of y = 6 + 3 sin x is obtained by shifting the graph of y = 3 sin x ________ unit(s) __________ (up/down).
Graph each function over a two-period interval. See Example 4.
y = -3 + 2 sin x