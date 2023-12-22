Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amplitude Amplitude refers to the maximum distance a wave reaches from its central axis or equilibrium position. In the context of cosine functions, it is determined by the coefficient in front of the cosine term. For the function y = -¼ cos (½ x + π/2), the amplitude is |−¼|, which equals ¼, indicating the wave oscillates between ¼ and -¼. Recommended video: 5:05 5:05 Amplitude and Reflection of Sine and Cosine

Period The period of a trigonometric function is the length of one complete cycle of the wave. It can be calculated using the formula P = 2π / |b|, where b is the coefficient of x in the function. For the given function y = -¼ cos (½ x + π/2), the coefficient b is ½, resulting in a period of P = 2π / (½) = 4π. Recommended video: 5:33 5:33 Period of Sine and Cosine Functions