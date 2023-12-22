Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amplitude Amplitude refers to the maximum distance a wave reaches from its central axis or equilibrium position. In the context of the sine function, it is determined by the coefficient in front of the sine term. For the function y = 2 sin(x + π), the amplitude is 2, indicating that the wave oscillates 2 units above and below the central axis. Recommended video: 5:05 5:05 Amplitude and Reflection of Sine and Cosine

Period The period of a trigonometric function is the length of one complete cycle of the wave. For the sine function, the standard period is 2π. However, if the function includes a coefficient affecting the x variable, the period is calculated as 2π divided by that coefficient. In this case, since there is no coefficient affecting x, the period remains 2π. Recommended video: 5:33 5:33 Period of Sine and Cosine Functions