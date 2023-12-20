Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amplitude Amplitude refers to the maximum distance a wave reaches from its central axis or equilibrium position. In the context of trigonometric functions like cosine, it is determined by the coefficient in front of the cosine function. For the function y = 3 cos [π/2 (x - ½)], the amplitude is 3, indicating that the wave oscillates 3 units above and below the central axis.

Period The period of a trigonometric function is the length of one complete cycle of the wave. It can be calculated using the formula 2π divided by the coefficient of x inside the function. In the given function y = 3 cos [π/2 (x - ½)], the coefficient of x is π/2, leading to a period of 2π / (π/2) = 4, meaning the function completes one full cycle over an interval of 4 units.