Graph each function over a two-period interval. See Example 4.
y = -1 - 2 cos 5x
Graph each function over a two-period interval.
y = 1 - 2 cos ((1/2)x)
y = -2 + (1/2) sin 3x
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The graph of y = -5 + 2 cos x is obtained by shifting the graph of y = 2 cos x ________ unit(s) __________ (up/down).
y = sin [2(x + π/4) ] + 1/2
The graph of y = 3 + 5 cos (x + π/5) is obtained by shifting the graph of y = cos x horizontally ________ unit(s) to the __________, (right/left) stretching it vertically by a factor of ________, and then shifting it vertically ________ unit(s) __________. (up/down)
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = 2 sin 5x
The graph of y = -2 + 3 cos (x - π/6) is obtained by shifting the graph of y = cos x horizontally ________ unit(s) to the __________, (right/left) stretching it vertically by a factor of ________, and then shifting it vertically ________ unit(s) __________. (up/down)
y = 1 + 2 sin ¼ x