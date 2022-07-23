Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions
Problem 4.9b
Textbook Question
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = 1 + 2 sin ¼ x
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the general form of the sine function: \( y = a \sin(bx - c) + d \).
Determine the amplitude by looking at the coefficient of the sine function, which is \( a = 2 \). The amplitude is the absolute value of \( a \), so it is \( |2| = 2 \).
Find the period of the function using the formula \( \frac{2\pi}{b} \). Here, \( b = \frac{1}{4} \), so the period is \( \frac{2\pi}{\frac{1}{4}} = 8\pi \).
Identify the vertical translation by looking at the constant \( d \) added to the function. Here, \( d = 1 \), so the vertical translation is 1 unit upward.
Determine the phase shift by solving \( bx - c = 0 \). Since there is no \( c \) term, the phase shift is 0.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Amplitude
Amplitude refers to the maximum distance a wave reaches from its central axis or equilibrium position. In the context of the sine function, it is determined by the coefficient in front of the sine term. For the function y = 1 + 2 sin(¼ x), the amplitude is 2, indicating that the wave oscillates 2 units above and below its midline.
Recommended video:
5:05
Amplitude and Reflection of Sine and Cosine
Period
The period of a trigonometric function is the length of one complete cycle of the wave. It can be calculated using the formula P = 2π / |b|, where b is the coefficient of x in the sine function. For y = 1 + 2 sin(¼ x), the coefficient is ¼, resulting in a period of 8π, meaning the function repeats every 8π units along the x-axis.
Recommended video:
5:33
Period of Sine and Cosine Functions
Vertical Translation and Phase Shift
Vertical translation refers to the upward or downward shift of the graph, determined by any constant added to the function. In this case, the '+1' indicates a vertical shift of 1 unit upward. Phase shift, on the other hand, involves horizontal shifts and is determined by the formula -c/b for a function of the form sin(bx - c). Since there is no horizontal shift in this function, the phase shift is zero.
Recommended video:
6:31
Phase Shifts
Watch next
Master Graph of Sine and Cosine Function with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice