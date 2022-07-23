Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amplitude Amplitude refers to the maximum distance a wave reaches from its central axis or equilibrium position. In the context of the sine function, it is determined by the coefficient in front of the sine term. For the function y = 1 + 2 sin(¼ x), the amplitude is 2, indicating that the wave oscillates 2 units above and below its midline.

Period The period of a trigonometric function is the length of one complete cycle of the wave. It can be calculated using the formula P = 2π / |b|, where b is the coefficient of x in the sine function. For y = 1 + 2 sin(¼ x), the coefficient is ¼, resulting in a period of 8π, meaning the function repeats every 8π units along the x-axis.