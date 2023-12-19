Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amplitude Amplitude refers to the maximum distance a wave reaches from its central axis or equilibrium position. In the context of the sine function, it is determined by the coefficient in front of the sine term. For the function y = 2 sin 5x, the amplitude is 2, indicating that the wave oscillates between 2 and -2. Recommended video: 5:05 5:05 Amplitude and Reflection of Sine and Cosine

Period The period of a trigonometric function is the length of one complete cycle of the wave. It can be calculated using the formula Period = 2π / |b|, where b is the coefficient of x in the function. For y = 2 sin 5x, the period is 2π / 5, meaning the function completes one full cycle over this interval. Recommended video: 5:33 5:33 Period of Sine and Cosine Functions