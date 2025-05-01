Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
csc θ cos θ tan θ
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
csc θ cos θ tan θ
Verify that each equation is an identity.
sec⁴ x - sec² x = tan⁴ x + tan² x
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(2 cot x)/(tan 2x) = csc² x - 2
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
sin θ sec θ
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(sec α - tan α)² = (1 - sin α)/(1 + sin α)
Verify that each equation is an identity.
csc A sin 2A - sec A = cos 2A sec A
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
cot² θ(1 + tan² θ)
For each expression in Column I, choose the expression from Column II that completes an identity.
6. sec² x = ____
Verify that each equation is an identity.
[(sec θ - tan θ)² + 1]/(sec θ csc θ - tan θ csc θ) = 2 tan θ
Verify that each equation is an identity.
2 cos² θ - 1 = (1 - tan² θ)/(1 + tan² θ)
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
(sec θ - 1) (sec θ + 1)
Verify that each equation is an identity.
1/(sec α - tan α) = sec α + tan α
Verify that each equation is an identity.
sec² α - 1 = (sec 2α - 1)/(sec 2α + 1)
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
1 + cot(-θ)/cot(-θ)
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(csc θ + cot θ)/(tan θ + sin θ) = cot θ csc θ