Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Introduction to Trigonometric Identities
Problem 5.58a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
sin θ sec θ
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Trigonometric Functions
Trigonometric functions, such as sine (sin) and cosine (cos), are fundamental in trigonometry. They relate the angles of a triangle to the ratios of its sides. Understanding these functions is crucial for manipulating and simplifying expressions involving angles, particularly in the context of right triangles.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
Secant Function
The secant function (sec) is defined as the reciprocal of the cosine function, expressed as sec θ = 1/cos θ. This relationship is essential for rewriting expressions that involve secant in terms of sine and cosine. Recognizing this reciprocal relationship allows for simplification of trigonometric expressions.
Recommended video:
6:22
Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions
Simplification of Trigonometric Expressions
Simplifying trigonometric expressions involves rewriting them to eliminate quotients and express them solely in terms of sine and cosine. This process often includes using identities and reciprocal relationships, which helps in making the expressions easier to work with and understand, especially in solving equations or evaluating limits.
Recommended video:
6:36
Simplifying Trig Expressions
Watch next
Master Even and Odd Identities with a bite sized video explanation from Callie RethmanStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice