Trigonometric Functions Trigonometric functions, such as sine (sin) and cosine (cos), are fundamental in trigonometry. They relate the angles of a triangle to the ratios of its sides. Understanding these functions is crucial for manipulating and simplifying expressions involving angles, particularly in the context of right triangles.

Secant Function The secant function (sec) is defined as the reciprocal of the cosine function, expressed as sec θ = 1/cos θ. This relationship is essential for rewriting expressions that involve secant in terms of sine and cosine. Recognizing this reciprocal relationship allows for simplification of trigonometric expressions.