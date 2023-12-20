Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cotangent and Tangent Functions The cotangent function, denoted as cot(θ), is the reciprocal of the tangent function, tan(θ). Specifically, cot(θ) = cos(θ)/sin(θ) and tan(θ) = sin(θ)/cos(θ). Understanding these relationships is crucial for rewriting expressions involving cotangent and tangent in terms of sine and cosine.

Pythagorean Identity The Pythagorean identity states that sin²(θ) + cos²(θ) = 1. This fundamental identity allows us to express one trigonometric function in terms of the other, facilitating simplification of expressions that involve squares of sine and cosine functions.