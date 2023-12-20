Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Introduction to Trigonometric Identities
Problem 5.60a
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
cot² θ(1 + tan² θ)
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Cotangent and Tangent Functions
The cotangent function, denoted as cot(θ), is the reciprocal of the tangent function, tan(θ). Specifically, cot(θ) = cos(θ)/sin(θ) and tan(θ) = sin(θ)/cos(θ). Understanding these relationships is crucial for rewriting expressions involving cotangent and tangent in terms of sine and cosine.
5:37
Introduction to Cotangent Graph
Pythagorean Identity
The Pythagorean identity states that sin²(θ) + cos²(θ) = 1. This fundamental identity allows us to express one trigonometric function in terms of the other, facilitating simplification of expressions that involve squares of sine and cosine functions.
6:25
Pythagorean Identities
Simplification of Trigonometric Expressions
Simplifying trigonometric expressions involves rewriting them to eliminate quotients and express all functions in terms of sine and cosine. This process often utilizes identities and algebraic manipulation, making it essential for solving problems that require a clear and concise form of trigonometric functions.
6:36
Simplifying Trig Expressions
