Cosecant Function The cosecant function, denoted as csc(θ), is the reciprocal of the sine function. It is defined as csc(θ) = 1/sin(θ). Understanding this function is crucial for rewriting expressions involving csc in terms of sine and cosine, as it allows us to express all trigonometric functions in a consistent format.

Tangent Function The tangent function, represented as tan(θ), is defined as the ratio of the sine and cosine functions: tan(θ) = sin(θ)/cos(θ). This relationship is essential for simplifying expressions that include tan, as it enables the conversion of tangent into sine and cosine, facilitating the elimination of quotients in the final expression.