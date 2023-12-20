Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Introduction to Trigonometric Identities
Problem 5.56a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
csc θ cos θ tan θ
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Cosecant Function
The cosecant function, denoted as csc(θ), is the reciprocal of the sine function. It is defined as csc(θ) = 1/sin(θ). Understanding this function is crucial for rewriting expressions involving csc in terms of sine and cosine, as it allows us to express all trigonometric functions in a consistent format.
Recommended video:
6:22
Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions
Tangent Function
The tangent function, represented as tan(θ), is defined as the ratio of the sine and cosine functions: tan(θ) = sin(θ)/cos(θ). This relationship is essential for simplifying expressions that include tan, as it enables the conversion of tangent into sine and cosine, facilitating the elimination of quotients in the final expression.
Recommended video:
5:43
Introduction to Tangent Graph
Trigonometric Identities
Trigonometric identities are equations that involve trigonometric functions and are true for all values of the variables involved. Key identities, such as sin²(θ) + cos²(θ) = 1, help in simplifying expressions by allowing substitutions that eliminate quotients and express all functions in terms of sine and cosine, which is the goal of the problem.
Recommended video:
5:32
Fundamental Trigonometric Identities
Watch next
Master Even and Odd Identities with a bite sized video explanation from Callie RethmanStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice