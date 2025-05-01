Each expression simplifies to a constant, a single function, or a power of a function. Use fundamental identities to simplify each expression.
1/ tan² α + cot α tan α
For each expression in Column I, choose the expression from Column II that completes an identity. One or both expressions may need to be rewritten.
cos² x
1 - 1/sec² x
Concept Check Suppose that sec θ = (x+4)/x.
Find an expression in x for tan θ.
Verify that each equation is an identity.
tan α/sec α = sin α
Perform each transformation. See Example 2.
Write cot x in terms of sin x.
(tan² α + 1)/ sec α = sec α
Write cot x in terms of csc x.
sin² β (1 + cot² β) = 1
2 cos³ x - cos x = (cos² x - sin² x)/sec x
sin² α + tan² α + cos² α = sec² α
(sin 2x)/(sin x) = 2/sec x
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
tan θ cos θ
(sin² θ)/cos θ = sec θ - cos θ
(2 tan B)/(sin 2B) = sec² B