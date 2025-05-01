Solve each triangle ABC.
B = 38° 40', a = 19.7 cm, C = 91° 40'
Solve each triangle ABC that exists.
A = 42.5°, a = 15.6 ft, b = 8.14 ft
Solve each triangle ABC.
A = 39.70°, C = 30.35°, b = 39.74 m
Solve each triangle ABC.
B = 42.88°, C = 102.40°, b = 3974 ft
Solve each triangle ABC that exists.
B = 72.2°, b = 78.3 m, c = 145 m
Solve each triangle ABC that exists.
A = 38° 40', a = 9.72 m, b = 11.8 m
Solve each triangle ABC that exists.
A = 96.80°, b = 3.589 ft, a = 5.818 ft
Solve each triangle ABC.
C = 79° 18', c = 39.81 mm, A = 32° 57'
Solve each triangle ABC that exists.
B = 39.68°, a = 29.81 m, b = 23.76 m
Use the law of sines to find the indicated part of each triangle ABC.
Find B if C = 51.3°, c = 68.3 m, b = 58.2 m
To find the distance AB across a river, a surveyor laid off a distance BC = 354 m on one side of the river. It is found that B = 112° 10' and C = 15° 20'. Find AB. See the figure.
<IMAGE>
To determine the distance RS across a deep canyon, Rhonda lays off a distance TR = 582 yd. She then finds that T = 32° 50' and R = 102° 20'. Find RS. See the figure.
<IMAGE>
A ship is sailing due north. At a certain point the bearing of a lighthouse 12.5 km away is N 38.8° E. Later on, the captain notices that the bearing of the lighthouse has become S 44.2° E. How far did the ship travel between the two observations of the lighthouse?
Radio direction finders are placed at points A and B, which are 3.46 mi apart on an east-west line, with A west of B. From A the bearing of a certain radio transmitter is 47.7°, and from B the bearing is 302.5°. Find the distance of the transmitter from A.
Standing on one bank of a river flowing north, Mark notices a tree on the opposite bank at a bearing of 115.45°. Lisa is on the same bank as Mark, but 428.3 m away. She notices that the bearing of the tree is 45.47°. The two banks are parallel. What is the distance across the river?