7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
The Law of Sines
Problem 7.59
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A painter is going to apply paint to a triangular metal plate on a new building. Two sides measure 16.1 m and 15.2 m, and the angle between the sides is 125°. What is the area of the surface to be painted?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
16
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 13 videos