7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
The Law of Sines
Problem 7.60
A real estate agent wants to find the area of a triangular lot. A surveyor takes measurements and finds that two sides are 52.1 m and 21.3 m, and the angle between them is 42.2°. What is the area of the triangular lot?
