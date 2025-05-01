True or false: If and has initial point & terminal point , then .
8. Vectors
Vectors in Component Form
- Multiple Choice178views
- Multiple Choice
True or false: If and has initial point & terminal point , then .135views
- Multiple Choice
If vector , calculate the magnitude .126views
- Multiple Choice
If vector has initial point and terminal point , calculate the magnitude .136views
- Multiple Choice
If vectors , , and , calculate .194views
- Multiple Choice
If vectors , , and , calculate .129views
- Textbook Question
Let v be the vector from initial point P₁ to terminal point P₂. Write v in terms of i and j.
P₁ = (2, -5), P₂ = (-6, 6)56views
- Textbook Question
Let v be the vector from initial point P₁ to terminal point P₂. Write v in terms of i and j.
P₁ = (-1, 6), P₂ = (7, -5)61views
- Textbook Question
Write the vector v in terms of i and j whose magnitude ||v|| and direction angle θ are given.
||v|| = 8, θ = 45°145views
- Textbook Question
Write the vector v in terms of i and j whose magnitude ||v|| and direction angle θ are given.
||v|| = 10, θ = 330°149views