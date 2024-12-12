Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
8. Vectors
Vectors in Component Form
Problem 4.18
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Let v be the vector from initial point P₁ to terminal point P₂. Write v in terms of i and j.
P₁ = (-1, 6), P₂ = (7, -5)
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Vectors
A vector is a mathematical object that has both magnitude and direction. In a two-dimensional space, a vector can be represented as an ordered pair of coordinates, indicating its position relative to a reference point. The vector from point P₁ to point P₂ can be calculated by subtracting the coordinates of P₁ from those of P₂.
Recommended video:
Introduction to Vectors
Unit Vectors i and j
In the Cartesian coordinate system, the unit vectors i and j represent the directions along the x-axis and y-axis, respectively. The vector i is typically represented as (1, 0), while j is represented as (0, 1). When expressing a vector in terms of i and j, we decompose it into its horizontal and vertical components, allowing for a clearer understanding of its direction and magnitude.
Recommended video:
i & j Notation
Vector Components
Vector components are the projections of a vector along the axes of a coordinate system. For a vector v from P₁ to P₂, the components can be found by calculating the difference in the x-coordinates and the y-coordinates of the points. This results in a vector expressed as v = (x-component)i + (y-component)j, which simplifies the analysis of the vector's direction and length.
Recommended video:
Position Vectors & Component Form
