Vectors A vector is a mathematical object that has both magnitude and direction. In a two-dimensional space, a vector can be represented as an ordered pair of coordinates, indicating its position relative to a reference point. The vector from point P₁ to point P₂ can be calculated by subtracting the coordinates of P₁ from those of P₂. Recommended video: 03:48 03:48 Introduction to Vectors

Unit Vectors i and j In the Cartesian coordinate system, the unit vectors i and j represent the directions along the x-axis and y-axis, respectively. The vector i is typically represented as (1, 0), while j is represented as (0, 1). When expressing a vector in terms of i and j, we decompose it into its horizontal and vertical components, allowing for a clearer understanding of its direction and magnitude. Recommended video: 06:01 06:01 i & j Notation