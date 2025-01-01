Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
8. Vectors
Vectors in Component Form
2:49 minutes
Problem 48
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Write the vector v in terms of i and j whose magnitude ||v|| and direction angle θ are given.
||v|| = 8, θ = 45°
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Magnitude of a Vector
The magnitude of a vector represents its length or size, denoted as ||v||. It is a scalar quantity that can be calculated using the Pythagorean theorem in two dimensions, where ||v|| = √(v_x² + v_y²). In this case, the magnitude is given as 8, indicating the vector's overall length.
Recommended video:
04:44
Finding Magnitude of a Vector
Direction Angle
The direction angle θ of a vector is the angle formed between the vector and the positive x-axis, measured in degrees or radians. It provides information about the vector's orientation in the coordinate system. For this problem, θ = 45° indicates that the vector is oriented equally between the x and y axes.
Recommended video:
05:13
Finding Direction of a Vector
Vector Representation in Component Form
A vector can be expressed in component form using unit vectors i and j, where i represents the x-component and j represents the y-component. The components can be calculated using the formulas v_x = ||v|| * cos(θ) and v_y = ||v|| * sin(θ). For the given magnitude and angle, this allows us to express the vector v as v = v_x * i + v_y * j.
Recommended video:
03:55
Position Vectors & Component Form
Watch next
Master Position Vectors & Component Form with a bite sized video explanation from Nick KanekoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice