Magnitude of a Vector The magnitude of a vector represents its length or size, denoted as ||v||. It is a scalar quantity that can be calculated using the Pythagorean theorem in two dimensions, where ||v|| = √(v_x² + v_y²). In this case, the magnitude is given as 8, indicating the vector's overall length.

Direction Angle The direction angle θ of a vector is the angle formed between the vector and the positive x-axis, measured in degrees or radians. It provides information about the vector's orientation in the coordinate system. For this problem, θ = 45° indicates that the vector is oriented equally between the x and y axes.