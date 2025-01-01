Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
8. Vectors
Vectors in Component Form
Problem 50
Write the vector v in terms of i and j whose magnitude ||v|| and direction angle θ are given.
||v|| = 10, θ = 330°
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Vector Representation
A vector in a two-dimensional space can be represented in terms of its components along the x-axis and y-axis, typically denoted as 'i' and 'j'. The vector v can be expressed as v = ai + bj, where 'a' and 'b' are the respective components. Understanding this representation is crucial for converting magnitude and direction into component form.
Magnitude of a Vector
The magnitude of a vector is a measure of its length and is denoted by ||v||. It can be calculated using the formula ||v|| = √(a² + b²), where 'a' and 'b' are the components of the vector. In this question, the magnitude is given as 10, which will be used to find the components of the vector.
Direction Angle
The direction angle θ of a vector is the angle formed with the positive x-axis, measured counterclockwise. In this case, θ = 330° indicates that the vector is positioned in the fourth quadrant. The angle is used to determine the components of the vector using trigonometric functions: a = ||v|| cos(θ) and b = ||v|| sin(θ).
