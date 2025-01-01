Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector Representation A vector in a two-dimensional space can be represented in terms of its components along the x-axis and y-axis, typically denoted as 'i' and 'j'. The vector v can be expressed as v = ai + bj, where 'a' and 'b' are the respective components. Understanding this representation is crucial for converting magnitude and direction into component form. Recommended video: 03:48 03:48 Introduction to Vectors

Magnitude of a Vector The magnitude of a vector is a measure of its length and is denoted by ||v||. It can be calculated using the formula ||v|| = √(a² + b²), where 'a' and 'b' are the components of the vector. In this question, the magnitude is given as 10, which will be used to find the components of the vector. Recommended video: 04:44 04:44 Finding Magnitude of a Vector