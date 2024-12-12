Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
8. Vectors
Vectors in Component Form
2:33 minutes
Problem 4.14
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Let v be the vector from initial point P₁ to terminal point P₂. Write v in terms of i and j.
P₁ = (2, -5), P₂ = (-6, 6)
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Vectors
A vector is a mathematical object that has both magnitude and direction. In a two-dimensional space, a vector can be represented as an ordered pair of coordinates, indicating its position relative to a reference point. For example, the vector from point P₁ to P₂ can be expressed as the difference between their coordinates.
Unit Vectors i and j
In a Cartesian coordinate system, the unit vectors i and j represent the directions along the x-axis and y-axis, respectively. The vector i is typically represented as (1, 0), while j is represented as (0, 1). Any vector in the plane can be expressed as a linear combination of these unit vectors, allowing for a clear representation of its components.
Vector Subtraction
Vector subtraction involves finding the difference between two vectors, which can be visualized as moving from one point to another in the coordinate plane. For points P₁ and P₂, the vector v can be calculated by subtracting the coordinates of P₁ from those of P₂. This operation yields a new vector that indicates the direction and distance from P₁ to P₂.
