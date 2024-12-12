Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vectors A vector is a mathematical object that has both magnitude and direction. In a two-dimensional space, a vector can be represented as an ordered pair of coordinates, indicating its position relative to a reference point. For example, the vector from point P₁ to P₂ can be expressed as the difference between their coordinates.

Unit Vectors i and j In a Cartesian coordinate system, the unit vectors i and j represent the directions along the x-axis and y-axis, respectively. The vector i is typically represented as (1, 0), while j is represented as (0, 1). Any vector in the plane can be expressed as a linear combination of these unit vectors, allowing for a clear representation of its components.